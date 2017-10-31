The 5 Best Men’s Tactical Boots Out Now

Whether you’re looking for a heavy-duty pair of boots to withstand winter or need proper tactical boots for your job, there are plenty of options to choose from these days. In fact, the number of choices can be downright overwhelming, which is why FN has narrowed your search down to the five best of the best options available now.

Shop our picks below.

1. Under Armour Infil Ops 10-Inch Waterproof Boots

Under Armour’s Infil Ops boot has all the durability and protection you’ve come to expect from tactical boots with a futuristic aesthetic you might not expect from this category.

Under Armour Infil Ops GTX 10 Inch Waterproof Boot Midway USA

2. 511 Apex Waterproof 8-Inch Boot

When it comes to heavy-duty tactical boots, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a model that can outperform the Apex from 511. The boot has a re-soleable Vibram sole, so you’ll keep getting your money’s worth from this investment years down the line.

511 Apex Waterproof 8 Inch Boot 511

3. Merrell Moab 2 8-Inch Tactical Waterproof Boot

Outdoor specialist Merrell’ Moab 2 8-inch boot is outfitted with a grippy Vibram outsole and a waterproof upper. But best of all, its hiking shoe inspiration is a breath of fresh air for those who want to avoid the full-on tactical look.

Merrell Moab 2 8 Inch Tactical Waterproof Boot Merrell

4. Bates Shock Composite Toe Chelsea Boot

If you need the protection of a tactical boot but want to keep your look stylish, consider this tough-toed Chelsea boot from Bates

Bates Shock Composite Toe Chelsea Bates

5. 511 Skyweight Boot

For a more classic look, consider the 511 Skyweight boot, which, as its name suggests, adds a lightweight build to the traditional field boot.