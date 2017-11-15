The 5 Best Hiking Boots You Can Wear Everywhere This Winter

In case you missed it, hiking shoes are having quite a moment, and there are more ways to get in on the trend than ever before.

If you’re looking to make the most out of your hiker investment, consider a style that can be worn on outdoor terrain just as easily as it can the city streets.

Brands including Danner, Moncler, Timberland and more have stylish hiking options available now that you’ll want to wear everywhere this season. See what we mean below.

1. Moncler Peak Pebble-Grain Leather Hiking Boots

Italian brand Moncler may be best known for its jackets and outerwear, but its hiking boots are just as noteworthy. This pebble-grain leather style is exclusive to Mr Porter.

Moncler Peak Pebble Grain Mr Porter

2. Danner Mountain 600

Let’s face it: brown boots and earthy color accents can become redundant, but Danner’s Mountan 600 has just the right amount of color to stand out without being overbearing.

Danner Mountain 600 Danner

3. L.L. Bean Knife Edge Waterproof Boot

Thanks to a cozy collar, reinforced molded rubber toe and gusseted tongue, the L.L. Bean Knife Edge Waterproof Boot has everything you need to get through winter and look good doing it.

L.L. Bean Knife Edge L.L. Bean

4. Keen The Slater

For those who prefer a no-frills look, Keen’s The Slater has a seam-sealed waterproof upper and an easy-to-wear design that will pair with nearly everything in your closet.

Keen The Slater Zappos

5. Barneys x Timberland Authentic Hike

The latest addition to Barneys’ limited-edition BNY Sole Series collaborations is this Timberland Authentic Hike boot in wheat nubuck.