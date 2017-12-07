Yoga Socks Are the Perfect Stocking Stuffer for Fitness Lovers

Wondering what to get the fitness lover in your life this holiday season? Try gifting them a pair of cute socks to wear in the studio for yoga or barre classes.

There are several brands that offer affordable styles — all under $20 — but when shopping, make sure to look for the rubber grips on the bottom of the sock, which will prevent slipping. Here are a few styles that are FN favorites:

1. ToeSox Grip Full Toe Ballerina

In addition to a grippy sole, this ToeSox sock wraps around each toe individually, allowing the toes to move freely.

2. Pointe Studio Donna Grip Socks

These striped Pointe Studio socks are equipped to handle any pose, but are cute enough to be worn outside of the gym.

3. Gaiam Grippy Yoga Socks

For a more natural foot feel, Gaiam’s studio-ready socks feature a toeless design.

4. Tavi Noir Lily Socks

Tavi Noir is known for a feminine take on fitness and fashion accessories, and the Lily style is no exception.

5. Shashi Star Studio Toe Socks

Add a little sparkle to any fitness routine with these Shashi ankle socks.

6. Lululemon Get a Grip Sock

Lululemon’s cushioned grippy ankle socks come in pink, white and black.

7. Bombas Women’s Grippers

In addition to keeping feet warm in class, these socks also do some good in the world. For every pair of socks sold, Bombas donates a pair to a homeless shelter.

Bombas Women’s Grippers Courtesy of brand

8. Lotus Non-Slip Yoga Socks

For a real bargain, it’s tough to beat these toe socks from Lotus.