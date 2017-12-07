Yoga Socks Are the Perfect Stocking Stuffer for Fitness Lovers

By /
Tavi Noir Yoga Socks
Tavi Noir Lily Socks
Courtesy of Carbon38

Wondering what to get the fitness lover in your life this holiday season? Try gifting them a pair of cute socks to wear in the studio for yoga or barre classes.

There are several brands that offer affordable styles — all under $20 — but when shopping, make sure to look for the rubber grips on the bottom of the sock, which will prevent slipping. Here are a few styles that are FN favorites:

1. ToeSox Grip Full Toe Ballerina

In addition to a grippy sole, this ToeSox sock wraps around each toe individually, allowing the toes to move freely.

ToeSox Yoga Socks

Buy: ToeSox Grip Full Toe Ballerina $16
buy it

2. Pointe Studio Donna Grip Socks

These striped Pointe Studio socks are equipped to handle any pose, but are cute enough to be worn outside of the gym.

Pointe Studio Yoga Socks

Buy: Pointe Studio Donna Grip Socks $9.99
buy it

3. Gaiam Grippy Yoga Socks

For a more natural foot feel, Gaiam’s studio-ready socks feature a toeless design.

Gaiam Yoga Socks

Buy: Gaiam Grippy Yoga Socks $10.98
buy it

4. Tavi Noir Lily Socks

Tavi Noir is known for a feminine take on fitness and fashion accessories, and the Lily style is no exception.

Tavi Noir Yoga Socks

Buy: Tavi Noir Lily Socks $16
buy it

5. Shashi Star Studio Toe Socks

Add a little sparkle to any fitness routine with these Shashi ankle socks.

Shashi Yoga Socks

Buy: Shashi Star Studio Toe Socks $18
buy it

6. Lululemon Get a Grip Sock

Lululemon’s cushioned grippy ankle socks come in pink, white and black.

Lululemon Yoga Socks

Buy: Lululemon Get a Grip Sock $18
buy it

7. Bombas Women’s Grippers

In addition to keeping feet warm in class, these socks also do some good in the world. For every pair of socks sold, Bombas donates a pair to a homeless shelter.

Bombas Yoga Socks Bombas Women’s Grippers Courtesy of brand
Buy: Bombas Women’s Grippers $14
buy it

8. Lotus Non-Slip Yoga Socks

For a real bargain, it’s tough to beat these toe socks from Lotus.

Lotus Yoga Socks

Buy: Lotus Non-Slip Yoga Socks $5.98
buy it