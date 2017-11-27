5 Lesser-Known Sneaker Brands to Consider This Holiday Season

By /
5 Lesser-Known Sneaker Brands to Consider
Greats G-Knit
Greats

Sneakers from brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma are on almost every collector’s wish list. But there are plenty of labels out there without an easily recognizable name that are putting out quality stylish product. Here are five brands to consider buying this holiday season.

Greats

 

Greats is a brand loved by today’s younger consumers and delivers a stellar range of styles, including sporty, casual and classy looks. The price points aren’t excessive, either.

Greats G-Knit

Buy: Greats G-Knit $89
buy it

 

Brandblack

 

Brandblack is a label rooted in sport but has great lifestyle offerings as well. The sneakers have been worn in the field of play by athletes including NBA star Jamal Crawford and NFL standout DeSean Jackson.

Brandblack Delta

Buy: Brandblack Delta $140
buy it

 

Koio

 

If you’re looking for classy kicks with everyday-wear appeal, Koio may be the brand for you. The brands offer models for men and women, executed in premium materials.

Koio Capri Fiore

Buy: Koio Capri Fiore $250
buy it

 

Clear Weather

 

This lifestyle label was created by veteran footwear design brothers Josh and Brandon Brubaker, delivering consistent quality to the marketplace. The looks consist of trend-savvy models to those that push the boundaries of creativity.

Clear Weather One-Ten in Snowstorm

Buy: One-Ten in Snowstorm $109.99
buy it

 

Suicoke

 

Suicoke isn’t a sneaker brand, but it is a label today’s tastemakers love. The Japanese outfit makes great alternatives to sneakers, atypical looks that are must-haves in any influencer’s lineup.

Buy: Suicoke Ron M Mid $228
buy it

 