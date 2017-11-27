5 Lesser-Known Sneaker Brands to Consider This Holiday Season

Sneakers from brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma are on almost every collector’s wish list. But there are plenty of labels out there without an easily recognizable name that are putting out quality stylish product. Here are five brands to consider buying this holiday season.

Greats is a brand loved by today’s younger consumers and delivers a stellar range of styles, including sporty, casual and classy looks. The price points aren’t excessive, either.

Brandblack is a label rooted in sport but has great lifestyle offerings as well. The sneakers have been worn in the field of play by athletes including NBA star Jamal Crawford and NFL standout DeSean Jackson.

If you’re looking for classy kicks with everyday-wear appeal, Koio may be the brand for you. The brands offer models for men and women, executed in premium materials.

Clear Weather

This lifestyle label was created by veteran footwear design brothers Josh and Brandon Brubaker, delivering consistent quality to the marketplace. The looks consist of trend-savvy models to those that push the boundaries of creativity.

Suicoke

Suicoke isn’t a sneaker brand, but it is a label today’s tastemakers love. The Japanese outfit makes great alternatives to sneakers, atypical looks that are must-haves in any influencer’s lineup.