Holiday Gift Guide: 7 Shoes to Buy for the Golfer in Your Family

Nike Lunar Command 2
Nike Lunar Command 2
If there’s an avid golfer in your life, a great gift choice for the holidays is a new pair of shoes. Here, we offer seven suggestions on styles available now you can pick up online for the golf junkie.

Under Armour Spieth One

 

The signature shoe of golf pro Jordan Spieth boasts a lightweight, single-seam upper, the brand’s UA Storm waterproof technology and UA Rotational Resistance Spikes. And with the season here, Under Armour knocked down the price by $80.

Under Armour Spieth One

Skechers Go Golf Elite 2

 

This waterproof shoe from Skechers is executed with a premium leather upper, the brand’s H2GO Shield seam-sealed waterproof protection and a high performance 5Gen cushioned insole.

Skechers Go Golf Elite 2

Puma Golf Ignite Disc Extreme

 

This look from Puma features a mesh upper with leather panels, a breathable and flexible mesh collar and its popular Ignite energy-returning midsole.

Puma Golf Ignite Disc Extreme

Nike Lunar Command 2

 

The shoe from the Swoosh boasts its coveted Flywire technology for a secure fit, Lunarlon cushioning  and seven removable Champ PiviX golf spikes.

Nike Lunar Command 2

New Balance Golf 2004

 

The Boston-based brand delivers a must-have look for the golf aficionado with this shoe, which features an exoskeleton TPU outsole, a water-resistant microfiber leather upper and a REVlite midsole.

New Balance Golf 2004

Ecco Golf Cage Pro Boa

 

This look from Ecco boasts a Boa closure system, a Hydromax-treated upper to repel water and dirt, and breathable textile linings.

Ecco Golf Cage Pro Boa

Adidas Golf Adipower S Boost 3

This Boost-infused style features a plush tongue and Fitfoam GEO collar foam for cushioning and comfort, and a TPU outsole.

Adidas Golf Adipower S Boost 3

