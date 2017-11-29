The 7 Best Adidas Sneakers to Buy This Holiday Season

By /
Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0
A selection of Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 colorways.
Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas is on a winning streak, and if the person you’re shopping for is interested in sneakers, there’s a good chance they want something from the brand with three stripes.

Heading into the holiday season, Footwear News compiled a list of seven looks from Adidas sure to make the sneaker fanatic in your family smile.

1. Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0

 

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0

The Ultra Boost is arguably the brand’s most coveted sneaker, and any Adidas fan would love a pair for the holidays. The shoe boasts the brand’s Boost midsole and is paired with a Primeknit upper.

Buy: Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 $180
buy it

 

2. Adidas Pure Boost DPR

 

Adidas Pure Boost DPR

For the fan of Boost cushioning that wants something other than an Ultra Boost. The Boost midsole on this look is paired with a Stretchweb rubber outsole.

Buy: Adidas Pure Boost DPR $150
buy it

 

3. Adidas AlphaBounce

 

Adidas AplhaBounce

The comfy runner with a more universally accessible price point. The shoe boasts Bounce energy-returning cushioning technology and bootie construction offers a sock-like fit.

Buy: Adidas AlphaBounce $120
buy it

 

4. Adidas Harden Vol. 1 PK

 

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 PK

Adidas makes some solid basketball, too. The signature sneaker of NBA star James Harden is a must-have for fans of the brand.

Buy: Adidas Harden Vol. 1 PK $159.99
buy it

 

5. Adidas Originals Stan Smith

 

Adidas Originals Stan Smith

This iconic tennis shoe is a staple in any person’s collection. Especially in this classic white and green colorway.

Buy: Adidas Originals Stan Smith $75
buy it

 

6. Adidas Originals EQT Support ADV

 

adidas Originals EQT Support ADV

Another classic from Adidas. This shoe features breathable Ortholite insoles and the brand’s Torsion System for midfoot support.

Buy: Adidas Originals EQT Support ADV $110
buy it

 

7. Adidas Originals Superstar

 

Adidas Originals Superstar

Every Adidas fan has either had a pair of these in their lineup or want to add them to the collection.

Buy: Adidas Originals Superstar $79.99
buy it