The 7 Best Adidas Sneakers to Buy This Holiday Season

Adidas is on a winning streak, and if the person you’re shopping for is interested in sneakers, there’s a good chance they want something from the brand with three stripes.

Heading into the holiday season, Footwear News compiled a list of seven looks from Adidas sure to make the sneaker fanatic in your family smile.

1. Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0

The Ultra Boost is arguably the brand’s most coveted sneaker, and any Adidas fan would love a pair for the holidays. The shoe boasts the brand’s Boost midsole and is paired with a Primeknit upper.

2. Adidas Pure Boost DPR

For the fan of Boost cushioning that wants something other than an Ultra Boost. The Boost midsole on this look is paired with a Stretchweb rubber outsole.

3. Adidas AlphaBounce

The comfy runner with a more universally accessible price point. The shoe boasts Bounce energy-returning cushioning technology and bootie construction offers a sock-like fit.

4. Adidas Harden Vol. 1 PK

Adidas makes some solid basketball, too. The signature sneaker of NBA star James Harden is a must-have for fans of the brand.

5. Adidas Originals Stan Smith

This iconic tennis shoe is a staple in any person’s collection. Especially in this classic white and green colorway.

6. Adidas Originals EQT Support ADV

Another classic from Adidas. This shoe features breathable Ortholite insoles and the brand’s Torsion System for midfoot support.

7. Adidas Originals Superstar

Every Adidas fan has either had a pair of these in their lineup or want to add them to the collection.