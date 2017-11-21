The Top 5 Workout Sneakers to Burn the Thanksgiving Turkey Off

You’re going to experience guilt from stuffing your face like a savage on Thanksgiving, and the best way to feel less like a glutton after dinner is to hit the gym. And aside from wanting to look and feel better, another source of fitness inspiration can come from buying a new pair of sneakers.

Here are five styles available now to pick up to work off the Thanksgiving feast.

1. Nike Zoom Train Command

One of the newest performance styles from the Swoosh, this shoe boasts locked-down support and Zoom Air cushioning for responsiveness.

2. Reebok CrossFit Nano 7 Weave

Whether you do CrossFit or not, this shoe is a beast in the gym. It’s executed with a seamless NanoWeave upper and high abrasion rubber outsole.

3. Under Armour UA Architech Reach

This look is inspired by the brand’s debut 3-D printed trainer, and features a TPU injected heel clip for stability and a webbed rubber outsole molded with thin polyester reinforcement.

4. New Balance FuelCore Quick v3 Trainer

This shoe from the Boston-based brand boasts a redesigned QUIX outsole and Quix2 data-driven insert for grip and traction, paired with a REVlite midsole for lightweight comfort.

5. Asics Conviction X