The 5 Running Shoes to Wear on a Turkey Trot

The 5 Running Shoes to Wear
Brooks Glycerin 15
If you’re feeling guilty ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, knowing you’re going to stuff your face with unimaginable amounts of food and crash on the couch to watch football, your local Turkey Trot is a great opportunity to get in a pre-meal run. But to make sure you get a solid workout in, you’re going to need a great pair of sneakers.

Here are five styles available now for men and women to consider lacing up for your Turkey Trot.

1. Under Armour UA Team Charged Bandit 3

 

Under Armour UA Team Charged Bandit 3

This is a lightweight and breathable look from the Baltimore-based athletic brand, executed with its acclaimed Charged Cushioning responsive midsole and firm external heel counter.

Buy: UA Team Charged Bandit 3 $109.99
2. Brooks Glycerin 15

Brooks Glycerin 15

 

The latest iteration of its popular Glycerin franchise is a good choice for race day. The sneaker boasts the brand’s Super DNA midsole and an upper executed with its 3D Fit Print technology.

Buy: Brooks Glycerin 15 $150
3. Asics Gel Quantum 360 Shift

Asics Gel Quantum 360 Shift

The shoe enables people who land hard to not feel the shock with a full-length Gel Cushioning platform, which is paired with the brand’s FluidFit upper technology.

Buy: Asics Gel Quantum 360 Shift $160
4. Hoka One One Clifton 4

Hoka One One Clifton 4

This style boasts the brand’s Active Foot Frame midsole geometry for stability and an early-stage Meta-Rocker for a smoother transition.

Buy: Hoka One One Clifton 4 $129.95
5. New Balance 860v8

New Balance 860v8

The latest 860 style from New Balance features responsive cushioning and reliable support, aided by its TruFuse midsole and a dual-density post.

Buy: New Balance 860v8 $124.99
