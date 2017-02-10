Shoe of the Day at New York Fashion Week: Adam Selman’s Disco Platforms

Adam Selman fall 2017 nyfw
Adam Selman fall '17 collection at NYFW.
We’re taking a look at the standout styles to hit the fall ’17 runways.

Day 1

Adam Selman’s fall ’17 collection may have toyed with sweet floral embroideries and prints, but there was nothing sweet about the shoes. Shown alongside his peach suits and feminine dresses, the designer showed staggering platforms heels that lent a racier vibe to the show. Embellished red platforms, for instance, were paired with hot pink socks — a combo so wrong, it’s almost right.

