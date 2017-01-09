Vivienne Westwood Makes a Comeback to London Fashion Week With a Rebellious Co-Ed Show

Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017
Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017
London’s queen of punk, Vivienne Westwood, made a return to the British catwalks Monday with her first coed show held as part of London Fashion Week Men’s.

Inspired by “arts, crafts and theater,” the designer created a colorful mashup of color and texture, playing with brand signatures such as sharp tailoring and draping.

Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017

For the men, suiting came in long, oversized silhouettes and in a variety of patterns, from classic checks to gimmicky patchwork and abstract prints. There was baggy tailoring in the women’s wear offer too, as well as deconstructed coats and taffeta and tulle dresses constructed using Westwood’s signature tucking and draping.

Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017

The footwear channelled the same cool, rebellious attitude. Men’s suits were patterned with backless loafers in check patterns and bright metallic boots. A pair of bright red metallic knee boots, whose edges were cut in the shapes of flames, was among the highlights.

Chunky brogues toughened up the softer, draped dresses in the women’s wear offer. When it came to the color palette, Westwood applied her usual no rules approach clashing a gold jacquard dress with green metallic booties or pairing a feminine purple and red color-block pair with green tights.

Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017

“We’re a high fashion company — a happy company. It’s rather artisan,” read the notes for the show.

