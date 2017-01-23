Street Style at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

At Paris Men’s Fashion Week fall ’17, there were countless Nike and Adidas sneakers spotted on the streets. While it’s hard to say which athletic brand had more of a presence than the other, one thing is for sure: sneakers were the shoe of choice.
Many Parisians and visitors in town opted to add a little bit of pop to their looks with color and printed pairs.
There were also plenty of classic pairs.
Once again, Gucci loafers continue to be a tried-and-true favorite.
Our photographer also spotted plenty of Yeezy, including one customized pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.
