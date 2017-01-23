Street Style at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

By / 36 mins ago
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street Style View Slideshow
Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid sneakers.
Vanni Bassetti

At Paris Men’s Fashion Week fall ’17, there were countless Nike and Adidas sneakers spotted on the streets. While it’s hard to say which athletic brand had more of a presence than the other, one thing is for sure: sneakers were the shoe of choice.

Many Parisians and visitors in town opted to add a little bit of pop to their looks with color and printed pairs.

Related
Shoe of the Day Paris Men's Fashion Week: Kenzo's 'Ready for Anything' Hybrid Boot

Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleAdidas sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleAdidas Gazelle sneakers. Vanni Bassetti
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleAcronym x Nike Air Presto Mid sneakers. Vanni Bassetti
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleSneakers in Paris. Kuba Dabrowski
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleVans slip-ons. Vanni Bassetti

There were also plenty of classic pairs.

Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleShoes on the streets of Paris. Kuba Dabrowski
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleConverse Chuck Taylor All-Stars. Kuba Dabrowski
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleNew Balance sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski

Once again, Gucci loafers continue to be a tried-and-true favorite.

Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleGucci loafers. Kuba Dabrowski
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleGucci loafers. Vanni Bassetti

Our photographer also spotted plenty of Yeezy, including one customized pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleCustom Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in Paris. Vanni Bassetti
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleAdidas NMDs (left) and Yeezy boots (right). Kuba Dabrowski
Paris Men's Fashion Week Street StyleYeezy boots. Kuba Dabrowski

Click through the gallery to see more street style from Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

View Slideshow

Want More?

Street Style: This Is What Winter Looks Like at Venice Beach

Street Style at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

The Best Men’s Street Style Shoes at Pitti Uomo in Florence

More of the Best Men’s Shoes on the Street at Pitti Uomo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s