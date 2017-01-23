Street Style at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid sneakers. Vanni Bassetti

At Paris Men’s Fashion Week fall ’17, there were countless Nike and Adidas sneakers spotted on the streets. While it’s hard to say which athletic brand had more of a presence than the other, one thing is for sure: sneakers were the shoe of choice.

Many Parisians and visitors in town opted to add a little bit of pop to their looks with color and printed pairs.

Adidas sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski

Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Vanni Bassetti

Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid sneakers. Vanni Bassetti

Sneakers in Paris. Kuba Dabrowski

Vans slip-ons. Vanni Bassetti

There were also plenty of classic pairs.

Shoes on the streets of Paris. Kuba Dabrowski

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars. Kuba Dabrowski

New Balance sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski

Once again, Gucci loafers continue to be a tried-and-true favorite.

Gucci loafers. Kuba Dabrowski

Gucci loafers. Vanni Bassetti

Our photographer also spotted plenty of Yeezy, including one customized pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Custom Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in Paris. Vanni Bassetti

Adidas NMDs (left) and Yeezy boots (right). Kuba Dabrowski

Yeezy boots. Kuba Dabrowski

