Thong Jeans and Dirty Sneakers Hit the Runway at Tokyo Fashion Week

A model walks the runway in thong jeans and dirty New Balance sneakers at Tokyo Fashion Week on Oct. 17. Rex Shutterstock

While it may seem that there are no fashion rules left to break, Thibaut seriously challenged expectations with daring thong jeans at Tokyo Fashion Week.

The jeans — a more extreme version of jeans that Kendall Jenner stepped out in last April — were styled with an oatmeal-colored, long-sleeved bodysuit, gray sneakers and see-through glasses when they hit the runway in Japan.

A model walks the runway in thong jeans at Tokyo Fashion Week on Oct. 17. Rex Shutterstock

The iconoclast jeans were paired with New Balance 933 sneakers, streaked with black on the toes to match the grungy look of the heavily distressed jeans.

A closer look at the dirty New Balance 933 sneakers paired with thong jeans at the Thibaut show. Rex Shutterstock

The jeans might lack practicality, but the sneakers are fully functional. All looks from the collection were styled with sneakers — besides a few models who came out in bare feet — and multiple brands made their way down the runway, including Nike and Adidas in addition to New Balance.

In addition to the daring jeans, the collection also boldly featured bras with giant holes cut through the middle, which were draped over long-sleeved shirts, as well as dramatically ruffled harem pants and lacy white capes.

A look from Thibaut’s Tokyo Fashion Week show. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

These Are the Best Street Style Looks From Tokyo Fashion Week