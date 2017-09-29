Why Robert Clergerie Is Still Proud to Be Made in France

Robert Clergerie Xavier Granet

Robert Clergerie might be embarking on a new chapter, but the brand is still very much celebrating its rich history.

The French heritage label unveiled its first full collection under CEO Perry Oosting and creative director David Tourniaire-Beauciel at Paris Fashion Week today.

“I prefer to concentrate to be clear and concise on each category — and not too gimmicky,” Tourniaire-Beauciel said. “I wanted to create a link between all the shoes, trying to mix together all of the elements of the Clergerie DNA.”

Robert Clergerie Xavier Granet

Raffia and stretch elements continued to be key in a collection that played up its architectural aesthetic and femininity.

“It’s elegant and super fresh,” the creative director said, though he noted that his first full collection would be winter ’18. “I used some elements that already existed for this season,” he said. “For winter, it will be the real me.”

Tourniaire-Beauciel, who also created a stylish sneaker that’s already available in the brand’s new Paris store and online, said his goal is to spend as much time in the factory as possible. “You need to understand who you are,” he said. “I need to recreate this connection between Paris and Romans, [the French town where the factory is based].”

Robert Clergerie Xavier Granet

Tourniaire-Beauciel, who has designed shoes for Ferragamo, Balenciaga and Givenchy, said he aims to bring some of the things he learned at Italian factories to Clergerie’s production home in Romans, France.

It’s clear he’s excited about the opportunity. He proudly showed off black-and-white photographs featuring the factory and its workers, which lined the walls in the showroom space.