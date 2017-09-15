Roberta Einer Went Haute Skater Girl With Vans Collab & More From London Fashion Week

Roberta Einer x Vans. Courtesy of brand

Streets Ahead

For its second season Matches Fashion fave, Rue St, transported us from London to the Portugal capital Lisbon and its historic Moorish Alfama district. Laser cut leather mules that resemble traditional lacework? Essential summer packing.

Far Out

FN championed this rather fabulous Bulgarian label right from the get go, so we’re super-chuffed that Whistles proved similarly enamored. Today on the first day of London Fashion Week, the British label has launched a limited-edition capsule collection featuring a range of styles from red sling-back sandals to butter-soft caramel pumps. The shoes are made from 30 percent dead stock, so they’re doing their bit for the planet, too.

Get on board

Roberta Einer went haute skater girl for spring 2018. Her maximalist collaboration with sneaker label Vans featured kicks elaborately embellished with intricate beading and hand-painted motifs inspired by ’70s and ’80s surf-skate culture and the work of artists such as Jean-Michael Basquiat. Not initially slated for production, they’ve proved so popular with buyers that it looks as though popular demand will prevail. Stay tuned.

