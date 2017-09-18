Is Topshop Unique the Future of (Fast) Fashion?

Hailey Baldwin walking at Topshop spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Topshop Unique has always been a “yoof” label, but the collection that showed today in London exuded a more grown-up glamor. Although the theme harked back to the Soho of the ’90s, the footwear star of Sir Philip Green show had a more historic edge to it.

The high-tongued mules that stomped the runway had a courtly look to them and recalled the sort of shoe worn by footmen in days of yore, though admittedly without that vertiginous heel. However, the height at the front lent balance to the overall effect, preventing it from appearing too spindly and insubstantial.

Best-in-show was a mustard shade, but the satin style fabrication of all gave looks a glossy, polished vibe whether these involved a mini or a more contemporary track pant. Elsewhere, kitten heels came teamed with fishnet ankle socks, which, alongside flashes of marabou, riffed off the notion of the Soho showgirl, but the overall effect was elegant over trashy.

This girl will slide effortlessly into the back of a taxi at the end of the night, and, no, she won’t stop for a kebab on the way home.

Notably, the see-now-buy-now collection, available to shop online straight off the runway, has been dubbed “Series.001” rather than being tied to any season, current or otherwise. The shape of things to come? Stay tuned.