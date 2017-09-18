Color Blocking Ruled the Runway at Roksanda Ilincic’s Spring ’18 London Fashion Week Show

View Slideshow Styles on the runway at Roksanda's spring 2018 show at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

At Roksanda Ilincic color block sandals came with soles in jaunty contrast shades.

The shoes were designed by Malone Souliers.

Roksanda Ilincic’s spring 2018 styles. Rex Shutterstock

On the Monday of London Fashion Week, it fell to Roksanda Ilincic to present the first show of the day. Location, the stunning Pavilion at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, was outdoors and a mite chilly but the designer had thoughtfully provided blankets for shivering guests.

Shoes, for the eighth season now, were a collaboration with Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt of Malone Souliers. Simple yet effective use of color blocking was employed on raw, artisan inflected leather flats, pumps and heeled sandals with ankle ties done in rope.

Contrast soles in yellow and tomato orange were particularly arresting while blink-and-you’d-miss-it Perspex details proved an interesting juxtaposition with the natural leathers.

That rope detailing and colored leather combo also found its way onto the belts loosely cinching some of Ilincic’s ensembles.

Ilincic trained as an architect before turning her talents to fashion so her choice of venue was particularly apposite. It was designed by fellow architect Francis Kere who hails from Burkina Fasso and her spring 2018 collection itself riffed off the traditional clothing of the country’s women.

We love it when a plan comes together.

