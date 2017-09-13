Ralph Lauren Transforms His Garage and $300M Car Collection for NYFW Spring ’18

View Slideshow Bella Hadid walks the runway for Ralph Lauren spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Remarkably, Ralph Lauren’s garage was completely transformed into the grandest venue to hold his spring ’18 runway show. The designer’s classic automobile collection boasts over 70 cars valued at $300 million, as reported by Forbes, including limited edition models and vintage race cars which were driven out one-by-one and swapped for a long line of black couches and lots of catwalk room. A production team worked its magic, leaving only a select few of the sleek vehicles meticulously lined up throughout the space.

Preparation for the Fall 2017 Fashion Show at Ralph’s Garage. Explore Instagram Stories for more exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. #RLRoadToRunway #NYFW A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

But how would this sporty, edgy even, setting translate into the designer’s usual polished all-American attire? The opening look —a grey tailored pant and sleeveless top paired with matching pumps — confirmed it would stay the course. After he sent several more impeccable houndstooth looks down paired smartly with pumps and Chelsea boots (for the men), one began to wonder how the sportswear reference made its mark.

But lest the audience get comfortable and miss the point. An ankle-length jeweled choker dress appeared and turned up the volume. Finished with sleek black sandals on the model’s feet, they could have just as believably been walking to drive one of the luxury cars away to the Met Gala as they could have been modeling around them.

Next, came pops of yellow in the form of sporty outerwear followed by red splashed in racer stripes and a slinky evening gown. And suddenly, it clicked. The cars aligned in the middle — polished in red, yellow, silver and black — set both the stage and the pragmatic color palette for Lauren’s collection. He stuck to the conventional in footwear, however, staying neutral. Save a bright red heel thrown in for good measure.

@VittoCeretti wears a race car inspired look from the #RLFall2017 Fashion Show. #NYFW A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Click through the gallery to see more looks from Ralph Lauren’s runway.

Want more?

3.1 Phillip Lim Debuted a Sock Sandal Hybrid for Spring ’18

Artistic Shoes Were Street Style Favorites for NYFW Spring ’18 Shows

Nike, Ralph Lauren & Foot Locker Among the ‘Most Powerful’ Brands of 2017