Socks With Sandals Were Cool at MSGM Spring ’18

Staying true to its roots, MSGM’s spring ’18 collection featured bright colors and bold logos.
Models walked the runway in shiny neon windbreakers — sometimes teamed with rain hats — pastel tie-dyed denim jackets and olive-colored trench coats with colorful detailing.
Also prominent was plaid. A pink and yellow pattern was punctuated with black ‘MSGM’ stamps, while a white, paint-splattered motif was made up of miniature logos — calling to mind Conor McGregor’s expletive-covered pinstripe suit.
With respect to the footwear, socks and sandals were the primary look featured.
Tie-dyed socks were tucked into stilettos with artful ruffle detailing, some with spots that looked almost as if they’d been splayed on with bleach. Some socks — matched perfectly in shade with their sandal counterparts — functioned almost as sock-fit boots, a major trend of fall ’17.
In addition to the sandals, MSGM hoped on the architectural shoe trend with its boots, which came on triangular-shaped heels. Booties came in black or white with striping, while calf-length boots were brightly colored, with the paint-splattered check motif or the bleach-dotted one.
Click through the gallery to view all the looks from the collection.