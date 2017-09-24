Socks With Sandals Were Cool at MSGM Spring ’18

View Slideshow Models walk the runway at MSGM spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Staying true to its roots, MSGM’s spring ’18 collection featured bright colors and bold logos.

Models walked the runway in shiny neon windbreakers — sometimes teamed with rain hats — pastel tie-dyed denim jackets and olive-colored trench coats with colorful detailing.

A model walks the runway at MSGM’s spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

Also prominent was plaid. A pink and yellow pattern was punctuated with black ‘MSGM’ stamps, while a white, paint-splattered motif was made up of miniature logos — calling to mind Conor McGregor’s expletive-covered pinstripe suit.

A model walks the runway at MSGM’s spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

With respect to the footwear, socks and sandals were the primary look featured.

Tie-dyed socks were tucked into stilettos with artful ruffle detailing, some with spots that looked almost as if they’d been splayed on with bleach. Some socks — matched perfectly in shade with their sandal counterparts — functioned almost as sock-fit boots, a major trend of fall ’17.

A shoe from MSGM spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

In addition to the sandals, MSGM hoped on the architectural shoe trend with its boots, which came on triangular-shaped heels. Booties came in black or white with striping, while calf-length boots were brightly colored, with the paint-splattered check motif or the bleach-dotted one.

A shoe from MSGM spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

