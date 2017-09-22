The Invitation to the Moschino Fashion Show Was a Black Satin Ballet Slipper

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid on the catwalk for Moschino spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

The clue was in the invitation for the Moschino show today in Milan. It was a black satin ballet slipper with each guest’s name, seat number and details of the event printed on the insole.

But any ballet produced by the label’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, was unlikely to be a classical affair. And true to form, the first act let rip with punk-inspired looks accessorized by studded biker boots that were seriously heavy on the metal. They came in mid-calf and over the knee versions in black, white, red and a smattering of millennial pink and were styled with black fishnet tights.

Moschino spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Then came a change of pace, and for act two, the biker chick shed her caterpillar chrysalis and transformed into a prima donna clad in a bouquet of red carpet worthy gowns with looks either fashioned completely out of flowers or created to resemble specific blooms from roses to exotic orchids.

Moschino spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

One girl came dressed as an actual bouquet right down to her white thigh high boots, the tops of which were packed with flowers giving a whole new meaning to the phrase, “nice stems.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Moschino’s style on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.