Mary Katrantzou’s Spring ’18 Footwear Combines High Fashion With Playground Classics

View Slideshow Models walk the runway at Mary Katrantzou's spring 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

It’s time to unleash your inner child and leave all inhibitions at the school gates.

The spring 2018 shoes at the Mary Katrantzou show today in London was a playground of nursery nostalgia, albeit with a high fashion twist.

Extreme platform sandals came in a candy store palette embellished with baubles that resembled marbles or gobstopper sweets. Others spelled out the designer’s name around the soles — a very stylish way to get to grips with one’s alphabet.

A shoe from Mary Katrantzou’s spring 2018 collection. Rex Shutterstock

But the Katrantzou candy store offered more than one variety of frosting. A collaboration with Atelier Swarovski saw some seriously elevated jelly shoes, reimagined in eye searing crystal so delicate it could have been embroidered.

A model walks the runway at Mary Katrantzou’s spring 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

The Saint Laurent Niki boot and the Chanel glitter version we spotted front row were certainly in good company.

“Working with Mary on this stunning and playful collection has been so unique,” said footwear designers Louis Leeman and Erica Pelosini, who began their relationship with Katrantzou last season. “The show was amazing and we’re happy to have been part of it.”

“It has been really curious working on those shapes and applications, challenging and exciting at the same time,” they continued. “All the shoes for the show have been totally hand-made, with all the studs, letters and crystals applied by hand.”

A shoe from Mary Katrantzou’s spring 2018 collection. Rex Shutterstock

And just in case you’re counting, there were over 100,000 of those crystals used throughout the collection.

Click through the gallery to view the whole collection.

