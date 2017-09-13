Marchesa Spring ’18 NYFW Means It’s Time to Get Used to Florals

View Slideshow Styles on the runway from Marchesa's spring '18 collection at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Floor-sweeping gowns with cascading silk satin and feathery floral details sailing down the runway could only mean one thing: A Marchesa New York Fashion Week show has hit the runway.

For spring 2018, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig were inspired by American explorer Aimee Crocker’s travels to Japan and her affinity for extravagant parties, lustrous pearls and eccentric art.

Styles from the runway at Marchesa’s spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

The design duo created an alluring and romantic runway display today featuring gowns with swelling kimono sleeves and golden leaf thread work topped with multilayered pearl necklaces reminiscent of pearl divers of the Far East.

Meanwhile, tulle lotus flower ruffles and silk satin in ombré wisteria were meant to give a coy nod to Crocker’s well-documented collection of lovers.

Styles from the runway at Marchesa’s spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

Feather flowers in shades of blush and 3D tulle cherry blossom embroideries kept NYFW’s floral theme alive and well at Marchesa.

For the footwear, house shoe designer Annelie Hofstrom complemented the whimsical gowns with strappy heels — most of which laced up at the ankles — in silver, black, nude, purple and blush tones. Of course, floral moments persisted as many of the heels were accented with leafy details.

