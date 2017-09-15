Were These the Most Affordable Shoes at New York Fashion Week?

View Slideshow Marcel Ostertag x Tamaris shoes at New York Fashion Week Courtesy of brands

In the words of Hot Chocolate, “oh, you sexy thing.”

For his latest appearance at New York Fashion Week, German ready-to-wear designer Marcel Ostertag sent a sizzling series of shoes down the runway that channeled a fun-filled 1970s vibe.

The collection was a collaboration with German footwear brand Tamaris, best known for its affordable fashion-comfort styles. And while we couldn’t verify the comfort level in those catwalk shoes, they definitely delivered on fashion — and affordability. According to the brands, the Marcel Ostertag x Tamaris collection will retail for $60 to $180.

Marcel Ostertag spring ’18 collection Courtesy of brand

Marcel Ostertag spring ’18 collection Courtesy of brand

Ostertag told FN that the price tag was a major factor in the partnership:

“In working with Tamaris on the collaboration, I wanted to allow every woman who loves fashion to experience an exclusive shoe design that was affordable and fashionable, “ he said. “Like my collection for spring ’18, the inspiration was ’70s disco and all the colorful vibes of the era. All women can wear these feminine shoes every day for a great night out or a simple day at the office.”

The spring ’18 Marcel Ostertag x Tamaris line is actually the brands’ second collection together. The first one debuted for fall ’17 and included nine styles, but this latest offering for spring consists of a whopping 25 different shoes.

Some of the standouts that appeared on the runway included a multi-colored loafer with a clear block heel, glittery ankle boots and T-straps and towering platform sandals.

Glittery boots on the Marcel Ostertag runway Courtesy of brand

