Marc Jacobs Spring ’18 Collection Was Like a United Nations Fashion Show

It was all the colors of the rainbow. There were sequins, florals, Ankara prints, oversized V-neck sweaters and turbans. And shoes could mostly be summed up in one word: sandals. For Marc Jacobs’ spring ’18 show to be seemingly scattered when broken down piece by piece, it melded together today quite cohesively as a full collection at New York Fashion Week. If the United Nations had a fashion show, it may have looked something like Marc Jacobs’ latest.

Fashion week’s usual suspects — Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid — modeled in the high profile event. The latter Hadid, in an oversized blue plaid short suit, wore embellished brown thong sandals with her look. It was just one of the many sandal silhouettes the designer offered up in his collection.

Jacobs, instead of honing in one one key style for spring, broadened the range with other flashy iterations. He added in a pompom sandal with floor-sweeping tassels (which were also tacked onto a closed, pointy toe shoe), as well as two-strap slide-ons reminiscent of Birkenstocks. Meanwhile, bold printed looks got matching slides of their own.

If sandals won’t do the trick for spring ’18, the designer made sure to incorporate another option with a completely opposite endgame: the thigh-high boot. Thanks to colors like nude and tangerine, the leather boot still reads spring — especially with the translucent and plaid raincoat options they were paired with.

