Futurist Fringe and Fierce Feet Ruled the Runway at Fendi

Today in Milan, Karl Lagerfeld did for the letter F what the Kardashian family has done for the K. Yes, with futurist fringes and fierce feet ruling the runway, the Fendi show was top-to-toe fashion.

According to the seat notes, inspiration for the show was “a world where Italian Futurism meets tropical travel,” which goes some way to explaining why models sported identikit sharp, graphic fringes that were dyed Caribbean blue.

Shoes sported the label’s popular flared heel shape and pumps and sandals came with stripy straps across the foot like the cuffs on sportswear.

Footwear came teamed with socks and stockings in checkerboard motifs, proving without a doubt that it’s hip be square. Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Chanel and Fendi, celebrated his 84th birthday on Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the parent of brands including Fendi, Sephora, Bulgari and Hennessy, powered ahead in the second quarter. LVMH revenues rose to $11.5 billion in Q2.





