Christopher Kane Sends Crystal-Encrusted Crocs Down the Runway

View Slideshow Christopher Kane spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Trust Christopher Kane to bring us his inimitable take on the sparkly-shoe trend. Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello may have nailed it with his Niki boot last season, but Kane’s Swarovski crystal-encrusted Crocs offered a peculiarly British reposte typical of the Scottish designer.

In fact, the entire collection he showed today at London Fashion Week riffed off Britishness and all its attendant eccentricities.

Styles from Christopher Kane’s runway. Rex Shutterstock

Aside from the Crocs (Swiftwater styles from the same family to be exact), which one’s domestic staff might wear to clean one’s kitchen floor, there were also ankle strap shoe boots with fringing that resembled the mop she’d use to do the job.

Christopher Kane spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Kane’s spring 2018 muse was Cynthia Payne (the famous madame known for the suburban sex parties she threw in 1970s and 1980s London) and in a nod to her eyebrow-raising antics, aforementioned boots were also fashioned in a kinky patent leather fabrication where the mop fringing was replaced with drops of Swarovski crystal.

Christopher Kane spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

“It’s what goes on behind closed doors in those everyday environments; the smell of bleach, Royal Doulton figurines, ‘readers wives,’ and a certain kind of British sauciness,” said Kane.

Elsewhere the style came printed in a Burberry homage check coincidentally also revisited by Christopher.

What could be more British than that?

Click through the gallery to see more styles from Christopher Kane’s runway show.