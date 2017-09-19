Erdem Showed How to Look Chic in Socks and Heels for Spring 2018

View Slideshow Styles on the runway at the Erdem spring 2018 show at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Sure Kendall Jenner has shown us how to pull off socks and heels in couture on the red carpet at Cannes, but else is really able to pull that off? For spring 2018 Kate Middleton favorite designer Erdem Moralioglu took the trend and applied it to cocktail wear, or a much more accessible look. Still, there was nothing simple about these shoes.

Bejeweled Mary Janes, embellished pointy-toe red flats, peep-toe ankle-strap shoes, and ornate platform sandals, among other styles, were paired with ankle-high sheer black socks. Inspired by the moment when Queen Elizabeth II met Duke Ellington in 1958, the clothes and accessories had a vintage glamour about them. Dorothy Dandridge circa 1957, Billie Holiday in 1966, and the general essence of Cotton Club style were other muses for Erdem’s dress coats, skirt suits, fit-and-flair cocktail dresses, and off-the-shoulder evening looks.

Surely the Duchess of Cambridge will find a few good silhouettes in here for next season. Check out all of Erdem’s spring 2018 looks in the gallery.

