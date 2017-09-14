These Are the Best Sneakers From NYFW Spring ’18

View Slideshow Model Slick Woods on the runway at the Fenty Puma spring 2018 New York Fashion Week show. Rex Shutterstock

The shoes that were sent down the runway for spring 2018 were, naturally, dominated by sandals, slides and other warm-weather options. Still, sneakers slyly made their way into select collections, sometimes even dominating the assortment.

In fact, it was all about sneakers at the beginning of New York Fashion Week, when Virgil Abloh showcased his highly coveted “The Ten” collaboration with Nike. The Off-White designer debuted his take on 10 of the brand’s classic shoes, including the Nike Air Presto and the Air Jordan 1, which Michael Jordan texted the brand about directly to receive ahead of the shoe’s September prerelease.

The Nike Air Presto reimagined by designer Virgil Abloh. Rex Shutterstock

In addition, labels including Jason Wu, Public School and Fenty Puma all offered their own takes on sneakers for spring ’18. Wu revealed his Grey Jason Wu Spring 2018 collection in which he partnered with various brands including Sharpie, Ancient Greek Sandals and the Greats shoe brand. His low-top leather sneaker produced with the Greats featured Wu’s signature gray, created in partnership with the Pantone Color Institute.

Jason Wu partnered with Greats on a grey low-top sneaker. Courtesy of GREY Jason Wu

Public School also made waves in the footwear world when the label debuted its Jordan XVs on the runway for spring ’18. Design duo Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne offered black and olive takes on their branded iteration of the Jordan sneakers, and even designed the first ever Air Jordan boot for the collection.

A denim on denim look from Public School’s spring ’18 NYFW show paired with the brand’s collaborative Jordan XV sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

Always one to serve up sneakers, or creepers to be specific, Rihanna had plenty of options in her Fenty Puma runway show. With bright splashes of orange and neon green, the platform sneakers are a bold move-on from the pale pink and olive green styles seen during spring ’17 .

Model Slick Woods on the runway at Fenty Puma spring 2018 wearing an all green ensemble featuring neon green sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

See more sneakers on the runway at the New York Fashion week spring 2018 shows in the gallery.

Want more?

3.1 Phillip Lim Debuted a Sock Sandal Hybrid for Spring ’18

Public School Wrapped Its Spring 2018 Jordans In Plastic

Artistic Shoes Were Street Style Favorites for NYFW Spring ’18 Shows