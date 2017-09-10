Public School Wrapped Its Spring 2018 Jordans In Plastic

View Slideshow Dao-yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne backstage at Public School's show. REX Shutterstock

There was sure to be a statement on consumerism at Public School’s spring ’18 New York fashion week show. At least, judging by the initial invitations that were red, plastic to-go bags.

So, when Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, the label’s creative directors and co-founders, sent their latest collaborative Jordan sneakers down the runway covered in plastic, the jab at the coveted nature of the iconic shoe — and the lengths consumers will go to preserve them, as well as other material things — was quite clear.

If that wasn’t a sly enough poke at capitalism, there was always the “come again” reference branded throughout the apparel pieces with a bright red smiley face — takeout, anyone? They held back from using that phrasing on the Jordan 15 shoes, but the designers put their own branded spin on them instead; the letters “WNL,” a reference to Public School’s “We Need Leaders” campaign, was found in white on the inner tongue.

As for color, was it surprising the streetwear duo leaned on black and white? They did, however, drop in a green sneaker — olive, to be specific — providing a secondary tone to the collection’s overall primary palette of blue with pops of yellow and red. “PSNY” branding held down the heel counter for the low-top style, while a simple black base with white soles worked for the knee-high space boots.

