Street & Sexy Meet Up at Alexander Wang’s Spring 2018 Show

Kim Kardashian came to see Kendall Jenner. A DJ blasted trap music while attendees stood behind barricades waiting for the show to start.
An hour past the show’s scheduled start time, which included waiting in the standing-room only Brooklyn, N.Y., venue, a #Wangfest tour bus pulled up to kick off the highly anticipated event.
For spring ’18, Wang’s street-meets-sexy aesthetic was in full swing. Bella Hadid sauntered down in something reminiscent of black lingerie that was paired with sheer tights and sandals. The same footwear could also be found for Jenner’s walk.
As for the balance of the shoe styles? Muted, neutral sandals made up the bulk of the range. Still, red shoes — a growing trend — held down the color pop. Otherwise, sleek and sophisticated black strappy sandals completed the minimal looks.
Check out more pictures from the show in the gallery.
