10 Best Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018

View Slideshow Jacquemus spring '18. Courtesy of brand

So many great shoes and so little time. The runways of Paris Fashion Week were packed with covetable spring styles.

Proceedings started early with Jacquemus showing the evening before the party commenced in earnest — it was the only night he could secure the arty venue, the Picasso Museum, the perfect place to display those deco rond carré heels.

Dior spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

And then they were off with Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Christian Dior fishnet boots, proving the catch of PFW day 1, while dramatic feathered concoctions flew down the runway at Saint Laurent. The Eiffel Tower blinked in the background for a touch of added sparkle.

Saint Laurent spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Not only did Off-White’s Virgil Abloh collaborate with Jimmy Choo for his Princess Diana-inspired glass slipper pumps, but he also pulled in original supermodel Naomi Campbell to model them for him and close his show.

Naomi Campbell on the runway at the Off-White spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

The final day of the shows saw another clear winner. Chanel shoe designer Laurence Dacade created a series of plastic fantastic styles that actually made us long for it to rain while a dynamic new sneaker shape at Louis Vuitton offered a great contemporary foil for those old fashioned frock coats that sashayed down Gheseqiere’s subterranean runway at the Louvre Museum.

Chanel see-through boots. Rex Shutterstock

Scroll through the gallery to see all the week’s top 10 shoes.