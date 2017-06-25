Vetements Hosts ‘No Show’ in a Multi-Story Car Park

Vetements spring 2018. Courtesy of Instagram

You can always count on Demna Gvasalia to do things differently. He previously hijacked Paris’ rarified couture week to stage guérilla-style shows for his breakout label.

However, while today’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s “event” took place in a multi-story car park like Dries van Noten’s show earlier this week, the Vetements version was actually not a show at all.

Instead it was a #NOSHOW. It constituted an exhibition of photographs taken by Gvasalia in Zurich — shot on a street cast bevy of locals — and featuring all the footwear greats from those big old sneakers to the kitten mules and his signature boots with their Bic lighter heels. They were displayed in bays usually reserved for cars.

And just like all good gallery openings, it segued into a cocktail party and a live performance by emerging Austrian combo Love Hotel Band.

Is it time to call time on the runway show? Only time will tell.