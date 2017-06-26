The Acrobats in the Kenzo Show Looked Like Teletubbies After a Crash Diet

View Slideshow Kenzo spring 2018 styles on the runway at Paris Fashion Week Men's. REX Shutterstock

Today in Paris, Kenzo’s Carol Lim and Humberto Leon closed Men’s Fashion Week with some serious showmanship. The production, staged in the vast courtyard of the city’s Lycee Camille-See featured a performance of abseiling acrobatics by artists wearing primary-hued overalls. They looked like Teletubbies after a crash diet.

However, spring 2018’s co-ed collection footwear packed an even mightier color punch. Men’s looks featured boxing boots (already a big spring trend) in orange leather with alligator accents, and round-toed pumps with straps in contrast colors – many of which came teamed with fuzzy, canary yellow socks.

Kenzo spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Women wore mules with contrast python straps and floral applique details or white origami-style ankle boots with open toes and seams to both front and rear like paper bags.

Brightly-colored heels came set at a 45-degree angle and candy stripe socks were de rigueur. The same stripes and florals were also a leit motif in the ready-to-wear and came clashed with abandon throughout.

Kenzo spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

The collection’s twin muses were musician and activist Ryuichi Sakamoto, who provided some of the prints and also Sayoko Yamaguchi, who was one of the world’s original supermodels and a muse to Kenzo Takada himself. Sorry introverts, but spring ’18 will have you, too, climbing the wall.

