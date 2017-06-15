Off-White’s Spring ’18 ‘Temperature’ Show Was Seriously Hot

View Slideshow Off-White Spring ’18 Men’s Collection. Giovanni Giannoni

Virgil Abloh’s spring ’18 Off-White show at Pitti Uomo was staged against the dramatic backdrop of Florence’s Pitti Palace, complete with light projections on the facade and a live soundtrack by the Opera di Firenze.

Dubbed “Temperature,” the collection, presented Thursday night, was punctuated by shots of day-glo orange — not least a collaboration with Timberland in the shape of some tactile felted versions of the label’s classic hiking boots. (FYI the show invites were orange T-shirts, the color of safety vests.)

There was also a sandal-sneaker hybrid done in collaboration with Vibram, and bright yellow galosh style boots — marked “left” and “right,” of course.

Standout shoes, though, were new interpretations of Abloh’s Off Court high-tops, complete with experimental style orange tabs. “First and foremost, Off-White is a studio,” the designer told Footwear News backstage after the show by way of explanation.

Abloh, himself, was wearing a pair of his brand’s upcoming collaboration sneakers with Nike Air Jordan — yes, the one he’s been teasing us with since he wore then to the Met Ball. “It’s a very hallmark piece of news, these things I have on my feet,” he laughed. “I enjoy designing. This year is going to see a lot of new projects by me.”

