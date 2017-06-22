Louis Vuitton Goes Luxury Island Hopping for Spring at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

View Slideshow Louis Vuitton spring 2018 styles at Paris Fashion Week Men's. REX Shutterstock

For his Louis Vuitton Homme spring ’18 collection, showed today in Paris, Kim Jones riffed off the idea of luxury island hopping.

“Someone gave me the book ‘Atlas of Remote Islands: Fifty Islands I Have Not Visited and Never Will,'” Jones explained in the show notes. “I thought of specific islands — New Zealand, Easter Island and especially Hawaii — but I was also inspired by the idea of an island and of travel,” he continued.

Louis Vuitton spring 2018 styles at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. REX Shutterstock

“Of moving easily from place to place and experiencing these different pockets of civilization, these different identities simultaneously.”

Okay, enough with the wanderlust, what did all that mean for the shoes? Clog/hiking boot sandals that’s what. With a bit of Harajuku and Honolulu thrown in for good measure. Rubber treads, wooden sole, Vuitton logo upper and contrast straps over the top bearing a different version of said logo. Just in case there be any doubt as to the shoe’s provenance.

Louis Vuitton spring 2018 styles at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. REX Shutterstock

Also on the luxury travel tip, alternative footwear featured moccasin styles with stack soles in dovetailed, lightweight ash or metallic nailhead details. They took their cue from the marque’s iconic trunk constructions. Of course they did.

