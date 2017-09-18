Why the Naked Trend Is Here to Stay & More From London Fashion Week

Toga's spring '18 London Fashion Week presentation. Rex Shutterstock

Toga Gets Naked

Toga spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Toga embraced the naked-shoe trend for spring 2018 . Designer Yasuko Furata reworked her label’s signature Western style in transparent plastic. Styles came with a contrast color footbed and resin-coated heel. FN was particularly enamored of an aqua hued version — not least because it matched the pedicure of the model wearing it.

Charlotte’s Shoes

Emilia Wickstead spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Charlotte Olympia may have been taking a break from the London schedule, but her footwear has still been in evidence throughout the week. Designer Charlotte Dellal traditionally creates the show shoes for Isa Arfen, whose presentation took place Sunday, and also for Emilia Wickstead, who showed today. The latter involved a simple Mary Jane style that came in embossed white leather, in tactile black lurux or festooned, showgirl style, with pink sequins.

Contemporary Cowgirls

Marques’ Almeida spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Also fans of the Western boot, the Marques’ Almeida duo reimagined the perennial favorite in jaunty stripes and a rodeo-approp cowhide — both of which matched their ready-to-wear motifs. Mirrored toecaps were also de rigueur, with a pair of millennial pink laceups just begging to be teamed with your skimpiest Daisy Dukes.