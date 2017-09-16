Kaia Gerber Is Stealing the Spotlight in Spring 2018 Runway Shows

View Slideshow Kaia Gerber walking for Alexander Wang spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

After New York Fashion Week, one thing’s clear: Kaia Gerber is a verifiable star in her own right.

With similar features to her mother, Cindy Crawford, and legs for days, it’s no surprise that Gerber made appearances in many of the top New York Fashion Week shows, appearing alongside tops models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Spring 2018 is the 16-year-old’s first runway season, and she kicked things off at Calvin Klein Collection — the house for which her mom famously appeared in denim ads.

(L-R) Cindy Crawford models for Calvin Klein in 1990, and Kaia Gerber models for Calvin Klein in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

After Calvin Klein, Gerber appeared in select NYFW shows, walking for Coach, Alexander Wang, Fenty x Puma and Marc Jacobs — four of the hottest tickets of the week.

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at Fenty x Puma. Rex Shutterstock

At Marc Jacobs, Gerber closed the show, an honor that demonstrates the confidence designers already have in the young model.

Kaia Gerber models Marc Jacobs’ spring ’18 collection on the runway. Rex Shutterstock

Now, the busy Gerber has already jetted off to Europe for London Fashion Week, appearing in two looks in Burberry’s spring 2018 show.

Kaia Gerber walks in Burberry’s spring 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

With fashion weeks in Milan and Paris yet to come, it’s clear that Gerber is one to watch.

Want more?

Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia & More Celebs Hit Book Launch at NYFW

Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne & More Celebs Sit Front Row at Burberry

Coach’s Glittered Cowboy Boots Steal the Spotlight at NYFW