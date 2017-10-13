Get Your Halloween Costume Inspiration From the Spring ’18 Runways

Ashish spring 2018 Rex

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s high time your started considering those all-important costumes. Why not keep it current and take your wardrobe inspiration from the spring 2018 runways?

We’ve come up with some ideas to get you started. Offbeat to obvious, go dressed as (Demna-induced) Debt or let your outfit be a nod to everyone’s favorite Netflix series “Stranger Things” (by way of Louis Vuitton).

Balenciaga spring ’18. Rex

Debt

It may not quite be one of the seven deadly sins, but this Balenciaga look with its dollar-printed stretch boots is a pretty good alternative to all the Greeds, Angers and Lusts on the Halloween party circuit. Besides, debt is probably one the more socially acceptable vices going, as anyone with a Balenciaga habit will surely agree.

Versace spring ’18. Rex

Cover Girl

This outfit evidently works rather better if you are, in fact, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, but going as a Vogue cover girl is the fashionista’s perfect costume cop-out.

Louis Vuitton spring ’18. Rex

A Netflick

The first episode of “Stranger Things” season two airs Oct. 27, so you can be sure your costume will be trending if you dress this particular show. Extra style points for layering your T-shirt with a blouson sleeve highwayman shirt like Nicolas Ghesquiere at Louis Vuitton.

Dolce & Gabbana spring ’18. Rex

Green Goddess

The smug #eatclean Instagram hashtag is enough to bring anyone out in goosebumps. Secondary only to #blessed. Go as a superfood a la Dolce & Gabbana and don’t forget the sparkly green sandals.

Christopher Kane and J.W. Anderson spring ’18. Rex

Desperate Housewife

A very stylish one, obviously. Both Christopher Kane and J.W. Anderson channelled domesticity for spring. Kane gave the suburban housewife and her yellow duster a suitably high-fashion twist complete with matching Swarovski-encrusted Swiftwater Crocs, while Anderson’s Irish linen tea towel fabric is oddly chic.

Gucci spring ’18. Rex

Working Girl

Melanie Griffiths’ Tess McGill character in the ’80s hit movie proved unlikely inspiration for Alessandro Michele’s Gucci opening look. Backcombed hair, big shoulders, pencil skirt, vintage sandals and those prerequisite spangled tights will ensure you nail this particular costume.

Preen spring ’18. Rex

Haute Handmaid

While the Preen collection was, technically speaking, more inspired by “The Scarlet Letter,” the red and white looks with their bonnets and mono-block hosiery/shoe colors also recalled a rather more topical tale.

Saint Laurent spring ’18. Rex

Boober Fraggle

While the coverage provided by a more traditional Fraggle costume can prove excessive, the blue version of Anthony Vaccarello’s delectable feather and velvet boots at Saint Laurent offered an infinitely chicer alternative.

Gareth Pugh spring ’18. Rex

Tin Person

After all, if “The Wizard of Oz” were written nowadays, it would have been a far more politically correct and gender-neutral affair.

Moschino spring ’18. Rex

#sorrynotsorry

Either way, say it with flowers like Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, who dressed up Kaia Gerber as a giant bouquet — right down to her thigh boots.

NicoPanda spring ’18. Rex

Amazon Drone

This is a look you can actually buy into right down to the white DM boots. In a heavily plugged collaboration with the e-tailor, Nicola Formichetti’s spring 2018 collection was available see-now-buy-now on Amazon immediately after the show. And while there wasn’t a drone delivery option, selected postcodes in London and Milan could take advantage of a one-hour service.

Ashish and Thom Browne spring ’18. Rex



Or you could just take page from Ashish’s and Thom Browne’s playbooks and do traditional with a twist. Optional bare feet and platform heel/stripy socks combo being the twist.

Happy Halloween.