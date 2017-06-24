The Shoes at Dior Homme Spring 2018 Are the Ultimate Music Festival Gear

With Gay Pride or Marche des Fiertes (as it’s called in French) in full swing today in Paris, it was all about the music. And Kris van Assche’s Dior Homme show jumped right on that bandwagon with his very own luxury remix.

Van Assche’s rangy cast came dressed for a music festival, right down to their Dior logo wrist bands that wafted in the breeze as they marched by. While these might not guarantee you entry into the VIP section at Coachella, it’s certainly worth a shot.

Naturally, the footwear was totally festival apropos.

Chunky sneakers with the exaggerated soles currently doing the rounds came with flashes of black, red and neon yellow. They were the perfect foil for both those slim-line pants of the rock star fraternity and the tailored track pant uniform of the Indie kid.

Dior Homme spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Hybrid sneaker/hiking books done in matt black leather featured grungy buckled ankle cuffs and looked super slick with a tailored short – especially when they came teamed with scarlet socks.

Dior Homme spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Ribbons of black lametta were suspended from the ceiling of the Salon d’Honneur du Grand Palais and a highlight from the soft rock soundtrack included REM’s “Losing My Religion.” As for the finale, it played out to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence” – the Scala and Kolacny Brothers version that is. After all, it’s all in the (re) mix.

