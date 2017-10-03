These Plastic Boots From Chanel Will Make You Actually Want It To Rain

View Slideshow Chanel spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

The giant water feature Chanel erected in Paris’s Grand Palais for the brand’s spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection should probably have been a clue. And while Karl Lagerfeld didn’t actually go so far as to make it rain indoors, the cascades of water sluicing down that almighty rockface into the surrounding river were impressive nonetheless. Anything further would have played havoc with one’s blowout.

Kaia Gerber walking for Chanel spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

As soon as the first model sashayed forth from a gap between two boulders wearing a pair of thigh-high plastic booties, the theme of the house’s spring collection became clear.

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk at Chanel spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

This trend for transparent plastic or so-called ‘naked’ footwear has been administered this fashion month like a fairly constant intravenous drip but the torrent unleashed today by Chanel footwear designer, Laurence Decade, signals the end of opacity as we know it.

Adwoa Aboah on the catwalk at Chanel. Rex Shutterstock

So let us count the ways. All metrological contingencies were well and truly covered from a light shower (midcalf or ankle booties) to a veritable downpour (those thigh high versions). A classic knee high mopped up anything in between.

Chanel spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The classic Chanel capped toe appeared in both black and white and similarly, heel options, both block shaped, came high and low – respectively in monochrome or Plexi.

And while we are now officially at peak plastic, we’ll still be grateful when we’re caught in the rain.

