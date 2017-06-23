Berluti Held Its Men’s Spring ’18 Show at the World’s Oldest Operating Coin Mint

View Slideshow Berluti spring '18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Haider Ackermann’s dressed down spring ’18 collection for Berluti was totally mint.

The show was staged in the soaring courtyard of Paris’ La Monnaie de Paris, a French state-run institution still charged with issuing some of the country’s coinage.

Sporty tailoring was de rigueur and came teamed with the luxe leather footwear that is still the house stalwart. Those signature brogues looked great with a cropped trouser while the ankle boots, especially the white ones, injected a shot of rock ‘n’ roll into proceedings.

Standout summer shoe, however, was a slide with the mere-est sliver of a sole. The perfect complement for Ackermann’s tailored track pants, the shoe represented the ultimate in (practically) barefoot luxury. Sometimes it’s the simplest things that make the most lasting impression.

