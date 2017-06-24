For Spring 2018 Balmain Showed Corset Thigh-Highs and Metal-Toe Men’s Western Boots

By / 13 mins ago
Balmain spring '18 collection, paris men's View Slideshow
Balmain spring '18 collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week.
REX Shutterstock
Today in Paris, Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain army stepped out for spring ’18.

The collection was a fusion of America’s Wild West and Gallic chic and, as always where Rousteing’s concerned, it made for a heady concoction.

Western boots for the boys were heavy on the metal with pointed silver toe caps matching those Cuban heels.

Balmain spring '18 collection. Balmain spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

As for the female — the show was — they sported an edgy take on the label’s soaring stretch boots; laced like a corset all the way from toe to . . .  well, who’s to say where they stopped?

Balmain spring '18 collection, paris men's fashion week Balmain spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock
They came in black, dramatic monochrome print and, cow girl style, in Daisy Duke denim.
Rousteing flew the flag for France with his inimitable take on he Breton stripe. Black and white of course. Navy would have killed the vibe.
Click through to view the gallery.
View Slideshow