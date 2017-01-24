The Mirrored Set at the Chanel Couture Show Was a Reference to Coco Chanel

By / 2 hours ago
Chanel Spring 2017 Couture View Slideshow
Lily Rose Depp and Karl Lagerfeld at the Chanel spring '17 couture show.
REX Shutterstock

For his spring 2017 haute couture show for Chanel, designer Karl Lagerfeld held up a mirror to the fashion industry — literally. In fact, he created an entire hall of mirrors, floor included, for the show, which featured Chanel muse Lily Rose Depp and top models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Arizona Muse.

Chanel Spring 2017 CoutureChanel spring ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

This mirrored staging for the show, held today in Paris at the city’s Grand Palais, was a reference to the history of the house. It evoked the mirrored salon where house doyenne Gabrielle Coco Chanel presented her own collections.

Related
How Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss & Gigi Hadid Are Changing the Face of Fitness

Chanel Spring 2017 CoutureChanel spring ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

Gowns embroidered with metallic thread or embellished with crystal, as worn by Jenner, resembled shattered glass — a motif that was also echoed in the footwear. The mainstay shoe was a foiled silver pump. The left foot bore another house code, an ankle strap made of pearls and finished with the house’s signature crossed “C” letters.

Chanel Spring 2017 CoutureChanel spring ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

Looks were punctuated by soaring boots, which came scattered with jagged crystals.

Chanel Spring 2017 CoutureChanel spring ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the full collection.

View Slideshow

Want more?

Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 Collection at Haute Couture Fashion Week

The Shoes at Dior’s Spring 2017 Couture Show Were a Riff on a Bow Tie

Kendall Jenner Is Loving Soebedar’s Mesh Pumps During Paris Couture Week

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s