The Cocktail Espadrille Is Officially a Thing, Says Giambattista Valli

View Slideshow Giambattista Valli spring '17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

Giambattista Valli showed his spring 2017 haute couture collection on Monday in Paris’ Musée des Archives Nationales.

Shifts of silk and duchess satin came printed with lily of the valley florals, as did tailored pajama suits. More frothy organza concoctions had ostrich feather trims, minidresses trailed puffs of silk tulle or parachute trains, while crystal-embroidered maxidresses of printed silk gave a patchouli-flavored nod to the Seventies.

We’re now accustomed to a cocktail flat, whether it be a sneaker or a bejeweled slide. However, Valli upped the ante and introduced us to the cocktail espadrille. As luxe as you like, it came in butter soft leather the color of putty and was tied oh-so-casually around the ankle with contrast black ties that had the look of grosgrain ribbon.

Three strap bejeweled sandals completed the flat-fest and where extra inches were required, there were also caged stilettos with lattice work so delicate it might have been painted onto the foot.

