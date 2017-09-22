Manolo Blahnik Collaborated With This Brand to Celebrate His Roots

Manolo Blahnik. Courtesy of Zac Freckleton

There are few things Manolo Blahnik loves more than Spain. He grew up there in his beloved Canary Islands and is opening his retrospective exhibit in Madrid this fall.

So it made perfect sense that the designer decided to honor his roots by partnering with Castañer, the 90-year-old Spanish espadrille brand, on a special collection.

“This is my country, and these are the kinds of things I want to do now,” he said, during a garden party at the Four Seasons in Milan to celebrate the new collaboration.

The capsule collection is comprised of two different lines: “Manolo by Day” and “Manolo by Night.”

There are three different models available in six different colors. A flat espadrille features an accentuated pointed front and Castañer’s classic style exchanges the wedge heel for Blahnik’s stiletto, in two different heights.

“Today we are celebrating our 90th anniversary by joining our origin and our mission with the brilliant talent of a fashion legend with whom we feel a close affinity,” the Castañer family said. “We love Manolo, and the outcome of this exceptional partnership could not better express our Mediterranean personality, our creative and stylistic richness, and our aspiration to create timeless classics which embody contemporary authenticity and luxury.”