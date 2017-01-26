These Were the Top Models at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris

Kendall Jenner in the Alexandre Vauthier runway show.
As ready-to-wear women’s fashion weeks approach next month, we’re already getting a good idea about which models will be the busiest.

During Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were two popular top models. The two both walked the Chanel and Alexandre Vauthier runways.

Bella Hadid Haute Couture Fashion Week RunwayBella Hadid walks the Alexandre Vauthier runway. REX Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner Haute Couture Fashion Week RunwayJenner in the Chanel show. REX Shutterstock

While Jenner and Hadid were certainly busy, it seems the most in-demand model of the week was Cindy Bruna. You might recognize the leggy Bruna from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. During the couture shows, Bruna walked in the Elie Saab, Alexandre Vauthier, John Paul Gaultier, Zuhair Murad and Redemption shows.

Cindy Bruna Haute Couture Fashion Week RunwayCindy Bruna walks the Jean Paul Gaultier runway. REX Shutterstock
Cindy Bruna Haute Couture Fashion Week RunwayBruna in the Alexandre Vauthier show. REX Shutterstock
Cindy Bruna Haute Couture Fashion Week RunwayCindy Bruna in Zuhair Murad. REX Shutterstock

Other recognizable models in Paris were Arizona Muse and Coco Rocha, who walked the John Paul Gaultier runway barefoot.

Coco Rocha Haute Couture Fashion Week RunwayCoco Rocha walks barefoot in the Jean Paul Gaultier runway show. REX Shutterstock
Arizona Muse Haute Couture Fashion Week RunwayArizona Muse in Chanel. REX Shutterstock

