These Were the Top Models at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner in the Alexandre Vauthier runway show. REX Shutterstock

As ready-to-wear women’s fashion weeks approach next month, we’re already getting a good idea about which models will be the busiest.

During Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were two popular top models. The two both walked the Chanel and Alexandre Vauthier runways.

Bella Hadid walks the Alexandre Vauthier runway. REX Shutterstock

Jenner in the Chanel show. REX Shutterstock

While Jenner and Hadid were certainly busy, it seems the most in-demand model of the week was Cindy Bruna. You might recognize the leggy Bruna from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. During the couture shows, Bruna walked in the Elie Saab, Alexandre Vauthier, John Paul Gaultier, Zuhair Murad and Redemption shows.

Cindy Bruna walks the Jean Paul Gaultier runway. REX Shutterstock

Bruna in the Alexandre Vauthier show. REX Shutterstock

Cindy Bruna in Zuhair Murad. REX Shutterstock

Other recognizable models in Paris were Arizona Muse and Coco Rocha, who walked the John Paul Gaultier runway barefoot.

Coco Rocha walks barefoot in the Jean Paul Gaultier runway show. REX Shutterstock

Arizona Muse in Chanel. REX Shutterstock

