How India + ‘Sex and the City’ Inspired Aquazzura’s Spring ’18 Collection

Aquazzura's Edgardo Osorio. Weston Wells

Aquazzura creative director Edgardo Osorio went on holiday to Rajasthan, India, over New Year’s — and his spring ’18 collection was born.

“After being in India, I wanted to start the collection there. You see the colors, the embroidery, the fabrics, the idea of embellishments,” Osorio said. “There are a lot of crystals and embroideries inspired by the saris.”

The brand — which has been regularly knocked off — isn’t revealing photos of most of the new designs. But Osorio summed up the collection like this: “We’re bringing sexy back. There’s been too much ugly fashion.”

Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw in “ Sex and the City .” Rex Shutterstock

Osorio said he liked the idea of mixing the excess of the ‘90s with the minimalism of India. “I was also watching a lot of reruns of ‘Sex and the City’ with all of those kitten heels and mules and silhouettes mixed with embellishments. The ‘90s was the start of the jeweled shoe.”

Osorio said he often designs with music or a TV show in the background. “All of these things they’re talking about on ‘Sex and the City’ are still relevant now.”

Looking ahead, the designer is excited about opening a Dubai location at the end of the year. Plus, he’s starting to think about expanding into new categories, including sneakers and men’s shoes. “We have a lot of room to grow,” Osorio said.