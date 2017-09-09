Buzzy Contemporary Label Self Portrait Debuts First Shoe Collection at NYFW

View Slideshow The brand debuted shoes at New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

After collaborating with Robert Clergerie for the past two seasons, Self Portrait has a new canvas of its own: a shoe line.

The buzzy contemporary label launched its first footwear collection today on the New York Fashion Week runway.

Designer Han Chong, who debuted Self Portrait in 2013, stuck with his playful, feminine aesthetic in the ready-to-wear offering — stars and stripes, polka dots and ruffles reigned. Satin boots featuring chain detailing and chic slingback mules were a strong complement to the clothing.

Playful details reigned. Rex Shutterstock

The fast-growing brand has also revealed plans to open its first store, on Albemarle Street in London’s Mayfair later this year.

“When I started, I never dreamed in my wildest dreams that this would become what it is today,” said Chong, who is the label’s creative director and founder. “I have been very determined to get my message out there about what contemporary is in this climate. It was really hard at the beginning because contemporary was not taken so seriously. But now we have our place in the industry. We’re building a global brand to challenge the notion of luxury by creating a marketable consumer product with beautiful innovative design.” —With contributions by Lorelei Marfil

Stripes made a big statement. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the slideshow to see the full Self Portrait collection.