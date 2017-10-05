Weaves, Fantastic Plastic & More Top Spring 2018 Trends From Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Christian Dior Spring 2018. Kuba Dabrowski

Gazing into our Isabel Marant crystal ball — the one sitting between the toes of the designer’s spring 2018 thongs — here are our top trends of Paris Fashion Week.

As in Milan this season, all and everything that glittered proved a major draw. From Jaipur gems at Aquazzura (Edgardo Osorio had been traveling in Rajasthan, India) to jeweled bracelets at Olgana Paris, designers unleashed their inner magpie. Yes, it’s high time you got your rocks on.

Isabel Marant spring 2018. Rex

The naked shoe has spawned all manner of innovative variations on the plastic fantastic theme. Laurence Dacade’s transparent boots at Chanel were a clear winner, but Virgil Abloh’s Jimmy Choo collaboration “glass slipper” was straight out of a modern fairy tale. Elsewhere, smoky and flower-filled Plexi heels from Nicholas Kirkwood and McQueen’s Sarah Burton were beautiful and ethereal interpretations.

Off-White spring 2018. Rex

Weaves too were super, and we fell hook, line and sinker for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fishnet boots at Dior. Macramé mules at Alexandre Birman, woven pumps on Joseph Altuzarra’s runway and inspired new applications of Robert Clergerie’s signature raffia detailing were equally spellbinding.

Last but not least, color reigned supreme with arty abstracts at Pierre Hardy, a rainbow-hued (color) block party at Brian Atwood (plus a high-octane performance from a high-heeled troop of dancers) and a giant red shoebox installation from Roger Vivier. Yellow was also a surprise hit. See the spiral sandals at Y/Project for further details.

