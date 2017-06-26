Paris Fashion Week Men’s: 8 Things You Might Have Missed

Colette x Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock

Men in heels

Forget men in tights. Thom Browne’s spring ’18 collection was all about men in heels. The designer presented his womenswear or should we say transgender debut in the form of a wedding ceremony. And in a clever twist riffing off the couture tradition, the final look was half groom half bride – a suit at the front and a bridal gown to the rear. Complete with train.

Thom Browne’s spring 2018 styles. REX Shutterstock

Happy 15th birthday Y-3

To mark the 15th anniversary of the Y-3 collaboration between adidas and Yohji Yamamoto, the label launched updated takes on the Y-3 classics with plenty of slip-on sneakers and sock boots complete with logo socks and vertical takes on those three signature stripes.

Y-3 spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Fishy going on at Paul Smith

With a plastic fish for a show invitation (we believe it was a tuna), the co-ed Paul Smith show was bound to offer up a good catch. Coral printed boxing boots and slip-ons matched the ready-to-wear fabrics, sporty sandals had zingy colored straps and contrast soles and espadrilles came with a quirky tuna motif.

PS Paul Smith spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

New kicks at Hermes

Hermes went street for spring ’18, teaming shiny technical fabrics and haute hoodies with its more traditional tailored pieces. On the shoe front, Pierre Hardy delivered both punchy graphic sneakers and more refined leather sandals. Oh and for the record, Hermes designer Véronique Nichanian took her bow in a pair of adidas Superstars.

Hermes spring ’18. REX Shutterstock

Unravel gets naked

Unravel’s Ben Taverniti delivered moto-cross sneaker hybrids and denim wedge booties. His thigh length PVC numbers, however, took the naked shoe trend to new heights.

Birkenstock goes green

The orthopaedic shoe brand got all green fingered with a runway presentation staged in a giant hothouse at the Orangerie Ephemere in the Tuilleries garden. Birkenstock has also collaborated with Paris concept store Colette on a limited edition Arizona sandal with Colette-blue laser printed polka dots.

Take a hike

Footwear at Alexander McQueen was a pared back affair with stark white sneakers, studded sandals and rugged hiking boots. Sarah Burton’s one concession to color came in the shape of scarlet shoe-laces. The collection drew inspiration from adventurers and pioneers, and boiler suits featured lines from Rudyard Kipling’s poem, “The Explorer.”

Nice weaves Demna

We spotted colored laces all over the runways this week but didn’t clock Demna Gvaslia’s take until the Balenciaga re-see. Those crescent shaped basket bags toted on his Bois de Boulogne runway were woven from hundreds of shoe laces.