Shoe of the Day at Milan Fashion Week: Ermenegildo Zegna’s High-Tops

Ermenegildo Zegna spring '18 collection at Milan Fashion Week.
For his spring 2018 Tizano high tops, Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori played on the label’s triple-stitch couture construction, blowing it up and emblazoning it on the side of the shoes like ticker tape.

He reinforced the idea in the criss-cross of the laces and also in more delicate guise at the heel. Even the soles featured a stitched leather insert, while the under-soles came in a herringbone pattern like the weave of an expensive suit.

Sartori is also joining the see-now-buy-now gang. Zegna is putting out two iterations of the shoe in khaki and off white colorways, available starting June 17 for $895.

